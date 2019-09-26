Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

For allegedly threatening a cross section of voters ahead of the November 16 governorship election, the People’s Democratic Party has urged the police to arrest the Kogi East Zonal Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Mr Ahmed AttahHe was allegedly caught on video threatening violence against the electorate in the zone suspected of desiring to vote against the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, and signed by Faruk Adejoh, spokeman of the PDP governorship candidate, Musa Wada quoted Attah as making the threat while addressing a rally of APC supporters in Igala language on Sunday. He told the APC executive “anyone who knows his purpose for going to the polls is not to vote for Bello should not dare to come home!”The statement reads in parts: “The desperation of the outgoing governm