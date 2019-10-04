Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday inaugurated its campaign committee for the governorship election holding in Kogi State on Nov. 16.

Speaking at the inauguration in Lokoja, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Uhuotu, tasked the committee to ensure issue-based campaign.

He also advised the committee against engaging in hate speech and heaping of insults on other candidates.

Uhuotu, insisted that the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Musa Wada remains the man to beat in the election, saying that the poor performance of the incumbent had made the election a walkover for him.

In his acceptance speech, the Director-General of Musa/Aro Governorship Campaign Organisation, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, who spoke on behalf of others, assured that his committee had already concluded arrangements to ensure a robust campaign in all the nooks and cranny of the state.

He pledged that the campaigns would be issue-based and peaceful but warned security agents, especially the police and the civil defence corps to remain neutral.

Yusuf, also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing field for all the parties contesting the Nov. 16 election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, urged the people of the state to use the opportunity of the election to liberate themselves from misrule, poverty and other forms of injustices.

He expressed delight over the large turn out of the people at the event, saying that the party was poised to win the election on a level playing ground

In his speech, the governorship candidate of the party, Mr Musa Wada, called on the people to vote massively for him in the coming election.

He promised to provide quality service and restore the lost glory of the state in the areas of agriculture, sports, solid minerals, tourism and culture.

Wada further assured that all parts of the state would enjoy the dividends of democracy if eventually, he became of the governor, saying that staff welfare, prompt payment of salary and pension would be his priority.