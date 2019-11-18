Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A PDP stalwart and a former governorship aspirant, Princess Grace Adejoh has called on the independent National Electoral Commission to immediately cancel the Saturday poll as it was marred with violence and intimidation of voters.

Addressing news men in Lokoja, Princess Adejoh who was almost drawn to tears said what happened on Saturday was never an election but a show of power by the ruling APC to oppress the people the more and inflict them with more hardships.

Adejoh who decried how helicopter was deployed to the strongholds of the PDP to pour the voters who were already on queue with teargas with at least five people losing their lives wondered what democracy has been turned to.

She said in our 20 years of democracy instead of improving, the country is sliding to horrible place as those seeking power now taking delights in killing and maiming the same people they want to govern.

Adejoh who said she was attacked by the APC thugs in Ayingba when she wanted to go and cast her vote, said it was only God who saved her and the driver when the thugs were shooting sporadically right in the presence of the police and DSS operatives without them doing anything.

Adejoh who said her soul was bleeding for the youths who he said have lost their minds and conscience to their pay masters said president Muhammad Buhari must do something urgently to save kogi from this horror.

According to her Buhari was one of the leaders he so much respected with his professed purity , but is happening in kogi without the president calling the governor to order was indeed disappointing.

Princess Adejoh therefore called on the president and INEC to cancel the election and order for a fresh election since the world including the media and international observers have condemned the whole exercise as a sham.