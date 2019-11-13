Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party in Kogi state has alledged that it has uncovered a grand plan by the ruling APC in the state to commence in earnest the process of arressting, detention and possibly eliminating its key supporters and members in the state, to pave way for mass rigging of the forthcoming governorship election.

Deputy Director of Public Communication of the party, Austin Okai, in a statement alerting the security agencies in the state, said those deployed for special operation in the election should be alive to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties,” against the desperate display of pre defeatist tendencies by the ruling APC goverrment officilas in the state.

He alleged that the state government had already put in place, special fake uniform men with both local and imported thugs from neighbouring states with the intent to arrest, detain, abduct, kidnap and eliminate prominent party members across the state.

The council said this is on the background of the governor’s complaint that most of his political appointees were not known in their various localities, and the marching order to deliver their various constituencies to the party at all costs, including the statement from the state governor that it cannot afford to loose the election

PDP appealed to the security agencies to beam their searchlight on Kogi East where the new Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja hails from.

The party said the denial and threat of violence and death that led to the cancellation of the campaign tour of Kogi Central where the governor hails from, will be prosecuted on the hapless supporters of PDP through mass arrests few days to the election and their elimination in the area on the premise that the governor and APC must turn in 100% vote for his party from the area.

The PDP urged the securtiy agenices to give special protection to the people from Okene, Adavi, Okehi even though Ajaokuta and Ogori Magongo are obviously not in the heart of the Central part, but will still desiring adequate protection of its members, as the agents of APC are not relenting on inflicting violent thuggery attacks on the electorate and supporters from the area

PDP appealed to its supporters to be vigilante to report suspicious and bandwagon movement, on the thuggery activities of the APC led goverment scattered around the state, as that is the only strategy to be used to manipulate the forthcoming election.