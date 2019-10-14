Lukman Olabiyi

The governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Kogi State, AbdulRahaman Ndakwo Tanko has expressed optimism about defeating the incumbent of governor of the state, Yahaya Bello and other contestants in the forthcoming poll.

Tanko boasted that the power of incumbency will not be enough to save Governor Bello from defeat at the poll on November 16.

The governorship candidate of ADP who flaunted his credentials as a seasoned administrator, legal practitioner of repute and politician, affirmed that he has what it takes to take Kogi State to a greater height.

“Power of incumbency will not save Governor Bello from defeat in the forthcoming poll; his first tenure has shown what he has to offer our state; now Kogi people are wiser. All that they care for is good governance and not party, our party is well-accepted and my candidature is seen as a blessing to them for I’m not a newcomer in the game.

“Day and night my party and I are getting support from the masses across the state which is very important for us. With this, defeating Bello and any other candidate on November 16, is a done deal by the grace of God,” he said.

The politician who was a former member of the State’s House of Assembly on the platform of the defunct Action Congress (AC), said his aspiration to be the next governor of the state was borne out his desire to contribute his quotas to the development of the state, as well as to liberate Kogi people from the ruling party, whom he said has impoverished them.

“My aspiration to be the next governor of our dearest state, Kogi, was borne out of contributing my own quotas to the development of the state in all ramification and to take Kogi State to greater height, to turn it around from the status of civil- servant state to industrial hub of the nation. If you visit Kogi State what you will see is poverty, bad governance among others which are attributes of underdeveloped state. However, am ready to change this if elected as governor.

Reeling out is agenda for the state if elected as governor, Tanko promised to revamp education, agriculture, security, health, infrastructure which he alleged was in bad state, adding that by doing so, he would attract foreign investors to the state and create employment for the youth among others.

“We want to revamp infrastructure and education systems in the state; we intend doing this by providing structure and smooth learning for our citizens from primary to tertiary education.

Speaking further on his party’s manifesto and other agenda to take the state to greater height Tanko said: “Our party’s policy is human driven, which make the welfare of the citizens as our priority. Our government shall be a participatory one. Development will not be concentrated in urban areas alone; it will also be involved in the rural areas.

“Also, our youths will be made to acquire skills and create job. We shall create jobs in all 21 L.Gs in order to engage our youths.

He urged the youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs.

“I’m calling on the electorate to vote en masse for ADP being a credible party, because our motto is ‘one destiny’ and also we are calling on people of Kogi State to support ADP so that our destiny which is in our hands will be used for the benefit as one Nigeria, where there will be no division.”