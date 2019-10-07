Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Kogi State, Musa Wada has called on Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to start preparing his handover notes as he stood no chance of getting reelected.

Wada stated this at the weekend during the inauguration of the 600 PDP-member campaign committee. He said Kogi which was once vibrant and healthy, has been turned into a state of hopelessness and of beggars, due to non-payment of salaries and provision of social amenities by Governor Bello.

Wada assured he would provide quality service and restore the lost glory of the state in agriculture, sports, solid minerals tourism and culture. He urged the people to exercise their franchise correctly by voting massively for the PDP in the November election.

Wada said all parts of the state will enjoy dividends of democracy if he was elected governor, and he pledged to give priority to prompt payment of workers salaries and pension. State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Samuel Uhuotu, tasked the committee to engage in issue-based campaigns and avoid engaging in hate speech and heaping of insults on opponents.

Uhuotu said Wada remains the candidate to beat, saying the poor performance of the incumbent Governor Bello made the election a walk over for Wada.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged the people use the election to liberate themselves from misrule, poverty and other forms of injustices.

Meanwhile, Director General, Yahaya Bello campaign organisation, Senator Smart Adeyemi has called on those opposing the second term bid of governor Bello to desist threatening they could attract the wrath of the ancestors. Adeyemi said Bello’s candidature was divinely sanctioned..

Adeyemi, who spoke at the weekend in Lokoja said traditional institutions alongside major stakeholders in western senatorial district had taken a stand to support Bello. Anyone who acts contrary in the zone fights the ancestors, said Adeyemi.