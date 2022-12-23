From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Stakeholders in Kogi State politics under the auspices of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed happiness over declaration by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Reuben Atabo to run for the governorship election of the State.

Until his declaration to run for the governorship position of the State, Dr. Atabo was the Sole Principal, Eleojo Chambers, Abuja. He hails from Omala local government area of the State.

A statement made available to Daily Sun after the stakeholders meeting held in his Abuja office, the governorship aspirant said he had made a lot of consultations, appeals and persuasions to people that matter in Kogi PDP politics, who encouraged him to run the race.

The stakeholders were drawn from Omala North of Omala local government area, in the first instance, who turned out in large number despite a short notice.

The next stakeholders meeting, according to Dr. Atabo would be State wide with members of PDP, the party on which platforms he is aspiring for the number one State seat.

He told the stakeholders that as a private legal practitioner doing private business, there was a limit to which he can impact positively on the people, hence part of his decisions to join politics for a broader services to humanity.

According to Dr. Atabo, “I tried to resist the urge to run for the governorship of kogi state. But several people started approaching me to throw my cap into the race.

“I love my profession as a lawyer and cherish it because law is to liberate people from injustices and poverty. This put joy in my heart whenever God uses me to do it. There is a time in affair of man that you will be called to serve the society as a way of giving back. That time is now.

“This is because I have made a lot of consultations, appeals and persuasions to the people. I can tell you that as a private legal practitioner doing private business there is a limit to how I can help people. I never contemplated leaving private sector.

“I was staying in kaduna but I discovered that it will limit my contacts and connections so I left for Abuja. In my consultation, I first shared with my immediate family members that I will be going for higher calling and I sought their permission and they agreed.

“Since then I have seen the life of a public officer within the last few days. I sought the people to send me for a higher calling to serve them and humanity.

“This should be our project and not just about me alone. I want the people to accept the task of being at the forefront while I come in to help them carry the load.

“I promise to change the narrative in Omala and humanity over ugly incidence that transpired recently.

“I am a contented man by the nature of my office and calling as a lawyer. But if allow politics to be for dirty people, then low-life people will rule us.

“In the course of my consultations, I met Tunde Ogbeha, the PDP party chairman, Elder Moses Okire, AIG Iyaji, Sule Iyaji, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and outside the state some people came and sat and advised me that political position is meant to serve.

“So I want you the stakeholders to send me on the assignment into public sector in order to serve you better”.

Speakers after speakers at the meeting agreed that Dr. Atabo is riped and prepared for the plump job of governing the State.

He was advised by stakeholders to prepare to be a full time politician as politics is a different ball game from legal practice.

He was also made to understand that politics takes more than money, “it requires intelligence, discipline and commitment, and you must make up your mind to abandon your cherished legal practice, and think of extra source of income because henceforth your house will no longer be private house but a public place”.

Earlier, the National Chairman, Ife Development Association (IDA), in Omala local government, Prince Ademu Ibrahim appreciated the people for the impressive turn out despite short notice.