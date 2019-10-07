Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its standard bearer in the November 16 governorship election, Governor Yahaya Bello, to stop polarising the state by inciting one ethnic group against the other.

The party also frowned on what it said were perpetual violent attacks by the ruling party and its supporters on the opposition, urging the APC to engage on issue- based campaigns

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the declaration over the weekend while speaking to reporters after the PDP campaign inauguration in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital

He said that the people of Kogi State have suffered hardships under the Bello administration and the governing APC, adding that the PDP was determined to take back power come November.

“The people of Kogi state have suffered enough under Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC. Many of our citizens have lost their loved ones and their breadwinners; they have lost husbands, wives children and other loved ones to the excruciating hardship caused by non-payment of their salary and pensions by Governor Bello. There is no way he can be re-elected,” he said.

Ologbondiyan assured that the issues of non-payment of salaries, allowances and pensions would become a thing of the past under a PDP-led administration from January 28, 2020

He urged the electorate to remain firm and resolute in their standing with the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Musa Wada.