Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s standard-bearer in the November 16 governorship election, Governor Yahaya Bello to stop polarising the state by inciting one ethnic tribe against the other.

The party also frowned against the frequent perpetration of violence by the ruling party and its supporters against the opposition and urged then to engage in issue-based campaigns.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this declaration over the weekend while speaking to newsmen after the PDP campaign inauguration in Lokoja the Kogi State capital

He said the ongoing attempts by the APC to ethnicise the November 16th governorship election was dead on arrival.

Ologbondiyan urged Governor Yahaya Bello to get ready for his electoral defeat as he had an empty scorecard despite the over N700 billion he collected on behalf of the Kogi people from the federation account, internally generated revenue, bailout funds, ecological funds, infrastructural development funds, and others.

He said that the APC administration under Bello was a complete failure and an embarrassment to the people of the state who are known in the country and beyond for their integrity and industry in all areas of human endeavours.

Ologbondiyan reminded Governor Bello to start preparing his hand over notes as the people were determined to vote him out on November 16.

He lamented that the people of Kogi State had suffered untold hardship, pain and agony under Governor Bello and the APC, adding that they were determined to take back their state with the November election.

“The people of Kogi State have suffered enough under Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC. Many of our citizens have lost their loved ones and their breadwinners; they have lost husbands, wives children and other loved ones to the excruciating hardship caused by non-payment of their salary and pensions by Governor Bello. There is no way he can be re-elected,” he said.

Ologbondiyan assured that the issues of non-payment of salaries, allowances and pensions would become a thing of the past under a PDP-led administration as from January 28, 2020

He therefore urged the electorate to remain firm and resolute in their standing with the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Musa Wada, in the collective quest to rescue the state from anti-people forces.