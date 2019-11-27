Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The United Nations has condemned the killing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mrs Salome Abuh.

Reacting when she was received in audience by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja, visiting UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, said: “We commend the President’s condemnation of the loss of lives in Kogi State, particularly the woman that lost her life. I think this is a non-partisan issue. No person, and especially women should have to lose their lives when seeking political office to make that more safer for all to participate. It is credibly important.”

Mrs Abuh was reportedly set ablaze in her residence on November 18, a situation which was said to be a spill over of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Similarly, Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav (retd) described the killing as barbaric and the most horrible news in recent times.

He particularly decried the gruesome manner in which the woman was murdered and burnt in her home by her assailants.

“The PDP Woman Leader was burnt to death in her own house. She not only lost her life, but also lost her property and other members of the family’s property. This is wicked, atrocious, beastly and inhuman. In fact, I do not know how to describe it.”

He stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the matter with a view to bringing culprits to book adding that the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello must not walk on human blood into Government House to start his second tenure.

Tsav expressed joy that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered thorough investigation of the dastardly act with a view to bringing all those involved, no matter their status to justice.

He urged President Buhari to go beyond that by ensuring that the electoral law is amended for true democracy to take root adding that, “the bereaved and the aggrieved must be appeased. We seem not to know what democracy even means. Many see it as a means to acquire wealth albeit by fraudulent and dishonest means. The fight against corruption has even no impact on our people and that is why Politicians are still fighting and killing themselves for elective offices. Our politicians do not even believe in God and the nothingness of this world. They don’t even think of death.”