WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN) in the November 2, 2019 Kogi State election, Evangelist Ukwumonu Joseph Idachaba has promised to enthrone justice in the state if elected the governor.

Idachaba called on the people to vote for him in the forthcoming poll, assuring that he will transform the state and make it a model to others.

He equally vowed to establish foundation of truth and ensured that the rights of the people are protected.

Idachaba in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday, said: “At a very tender age, I had developed a great passion for justice. I hate injustice with passion. My mandate is to establish the foundation of truth in Kogi State.

I have “the vision to make the state home of justice and ensure right in every aspect of governance.

“I will make Kogi State the model of right, a land flowing with milk and honey.”

The PPN candidate was born on September 25, 1969 to the family of Chief Joseph Idachaba, Ode Achadu, a retired police and judicial officer.

His mother, Mrs Awa Joseph Idachaba hailed from Ejegbo in Ankpa local government area of the state.

Idachaba attended St Michael’s Primary School, Kogi State between 1976 and 1982 and proceeded to Government Day Secondary School, Maiduguri, Borno State between 1982 and 1988.

He obtained Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Jos, Plateau State.

Had his internship at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger State and observed his mandatory national service at the State Hospital, Osogbo Osun State.

The governorship hopeful started work with the Nigeria Prisons Service on December 18, 2001 and retired voluntarily in July 2019 to contest in the poll as Assistant Controller of Prisons (ACP-Pharmacy).

He is happily married to Lady Idachaba and the union is blessed with four wonderful children- Favour, Grace, Goodness and Mercy.