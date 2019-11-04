Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said it will resist an alleged rigging plot by opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election.

Smart Adeyemi, the Director General of the APC campaign council, stated this in Ankpa on Sunday at the continuation of the APC campaign rally.

Adeyemi, who said the alleged rejection of Wada/Aro candidacy by its own party bigwigs has left them with only an option of rigging, urged governors and the business community not to waste their resources on the opposition.

“Former Governor Ibrahim Idris has shown us that the PDP candidate is not acceptable or sellable. By chasing out the party candidate who went with Oyo State governor to beg at his residence in Abuja shows clearly there is no hope for the opposition PDP,” Adeyemi said.

“The opposition too are now aware that they have lost it. The only option they are thinking of is to cause mayhem during the election and rig.

“But we will not allow that. They have done it in the past. Rigging is in their DNA. But we will vigorously resist any attempt to rig the November 16 gubernatorial election.

“You cannot expect youths, especially those serving in various capacities in this government, to fold their hands and allow electoral malpractice.

“Ninety per.cent of youths in the state have been empowered by the present administration with some of them unemployed before but are presently meaningfully engaged.

“The youths are familiar with the terrain in the state and their cause is helped by the general acceptance of our candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Already their is confusion and in- fighting within the PDP over the N100 million released to them by a South West governor for their flag off campaign. They are financially incapacitated.

“I advised other PDP governors and businessmen not to waste their resources on the PDP candidate; nothing good can come out of that venture.

“We have already subsumed the PDP and will shall consumed them soon without violence.”

Adeyemi claimed that the incumbent Governor’s disposition towards bridging the gap of ethnic divides, youths inclusiveness and spread of projects across the three senatorial axis has earned him his reelection.