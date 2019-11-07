Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says steps have been taken to deepen women’s participation in the Nov.16 Governorship election saying women must exercise their franchise.

The commission’s Head of Gender Department, Mrs Blessing Obidegwu disclosed this on Thursday in Lokoja.

As a result, She said more women will participate in the election as voters, adhoc staff and election observers.

Obidegwu who spoke at one-day sensitization forum organised by the INEC for selected young female voters said that two female were among 23 persons that will be contesting the Governorship election.

She, however, said that female voters were free to vote for the candidate of their choice irrespective of tribe, gender and religion.

Obidegwu explained that the forum was organised for the young female voters to meet and share experiences and to build their confidence in the electoral process.

She reiterated INEC’s resolve to build a virile democracy bases in an egalitarian electoral system that will give equal rights to citizens.

The forum was organised by the INEC in partnership with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES).

In his opening remarks, the commission’s national Commisioner in charge of partnership and outreach, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola , said that equal participation of men and women was very key to the success of the coming election.

He said that the sensitisation forum was designed for young female voters as part of efforts to enrich the electoral process and in line with INEC gender policy.

Ogunmola lamented the deceasing number of women that emerged winners in last general elections, saying that moves will be made to further mainstream them in politics.

” The degree to which young women participate in politics can be strongly influenced by the policies and programmes of the government, civil society , political parties ns the commission,” he said.

Also speaking, the country’s Representative of ECES , Mrs Teresa Maurio, said that the group partnership with INEC was to ensure that women play active roles in the coming election.

She said that young female voters will be encouraged to vote and serve as mobilisers in the election to enhance women participation.

” The women constitute an important segment of the voting population and for Nigeria with a youthful population, the participation of young women in particular to the electoral process,” She said.

According to her, this will ensure broad-based participation and also promote gender-inclusive electoral process.

She commended INEC for drawing participants from credible visible youth groups across the state and from tertiary institutions, saying that they will be encouraged to sensitise their peers in their respective localities.