From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Youths across the 21 local government areas of Kogi State Wednesday urged Senator Smart Adeyemi representing Kogi west senatorial district at the National Assembly to come out and contest the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Addressing reporters in Lokoja, the youths in their thousands who came from all the three senatorial districts of the state said they have decided to call on the three-term Senator to contest for the plum job due to his enviable public track record first as a two-term president of Nigeria Union of Journalists and one of the most respected Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who has no blemish of any kind

The youths who came under the aegis of ‘ Kogi Youths for Distinguish Senator Smart Adeyemi (KYDSSA)’ said Senator Adeyemi does not only represent his west senatorial district but represents the whole state and indeed the North Central region in the way he conducts himself as a fearless and outspoken senator who is always at the side of the masses

The Sun had exclusively reported last month that, no fewer than three groups raised differently from each senatorial district of the state had met with the senator to pressurize him to throw in his towel for the number one seat.

One of the groups, which was said to have been led by a top retired military officer and some influential politicians in the state, was said to have had a meeting with the senator in his Abuja residence recently but sources close to the Senator said he is yet to decide

Supporting these groups to mount pressure on the revered senator, the spokesman of the youths, Comrade Mohamed Ohize Salami said the youths will not forget the Senator who he said single-handedly fought for and influenced the establishment of the Federal University of Lokoja and has also influenced hundreds of job opportunities for the youths in the state.

Aside from these, the spokesman described Senator Adeyemi as a team player who was very loyal to Governor Yahaya Bello, and a man that is selfless, non-controversial and well acceptable to all the segments of the state.

The youths who came in different banners said having performed outstandingly well, governor Bello needs to hand over power to somebody that is loyal, trustworthy and a goal-getter who will build on his achievements and added that Smart Adeyemi is the best choice for the ruling party

In their words, “We the youths of the 21 local government areas of Kogi state have held a series of meetings where we did critical scrutiny of those that are likely to succeed governor Yahaya Bello after successfully completing his tenure by January 2024 and we have found out that out of all the people considered Senator Adeyemi stands shoulder high above all of them

“As we are gathered here we do not belong to the same party, some are PDP supporters, some are also APC, Labour Party while some don’t even belong to any political party but we ate here united for Senator Smart Adeyemi who we see as a beckon of hope for our state

“And that is why we decided to sponsor ourselves to this place to call on well-meaning people of Kogi state to call on this successful journalist a man of rich pedigree and a detribalized gentle- hearted Kogite to please come out to contest for the governorship post as the youths are solidly behind him,” he added