The Independent National Electoral Commission monday declared governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of Saturday Governorship election.

Governor Bello who is the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 12 local government councils while his opponent Musa Wada of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 9 local government councils.

INEC had announced 19 of the 21 local government areas on Sunday and shifted the collation of results of Ibaji and lokoja local government areas to Monday

Bello polled a total of 406,222 votes to defeat Mr Musa Wada who scored 189,704 votes.

Announcing the result on Monday , INEC returning officer, Professor Muhammed Umar said governor Yahaya Bello won Saturday Kogi governorship election with a total votes of 406,222.

“Total votes cast 624,514, rejected votes 13,770, valid votes 610,744. Governor Yahaya Bello of APC scored a total votes of 406,222, Musa Wada of PDP scored a total votes of 189,704 while Natasha Akpoti of the SDP scored 9,482 votes” he said.

Professor Umar said Governor Bello having met the requirements of the election, “is hereby duelly declared as the governor elect of Kogi State”.

End.