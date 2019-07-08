Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Igala-speaking groups in nine local government areas of Kogi State have urged the state government to urgently come to their aid and save them from the hands of Fulani herdsmen

The group alleged that the herdsmen raped their women and daughters at will as well as kidnapped, robbed and killed their natives.

The President of Igala Cultural and Development Association(ICDA), Abubakar Amodu, raised the alarm on behalf of the ethnic group. He said the people live in morbid fear everyday as the Fulani hersdmen have literally taken over Igala land destroying farm crops with their heads and beating or even killing any farmer that challenged them. The ICDA president cried out over the weekend during the inauguration of the over N100 million ultra modern Igala Unity House at Anyigba by Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said their rivers and streams which the people often drink due to non availability of potable water have been polluted while the people are left with nothing to drink.

Amodu, who further lamented that herdsmen robbed and kidnapped innocent people on daily basis, added that most times they also killed those who could not afford to pay the ransom demanded.