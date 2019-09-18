Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The building housing the Kotonkarfe High Court and the Magistrate Court in Kogi State has been submerged by flood.

The building located along Opareke road was seen deserted as workers and litigants on Wednesday could not have access to the building, leading to the court sitting being temporarily suspended.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, who visited the area to ascertain the level of the destruction the flood caused to the courts, expressed worry that the menace had become an annual recurring decimal.

He said modalities had been put in place to relocate the court to higher grounds, stressing that the traditional ruler of Kotonkarfe who is the Ohimege, Alh Isa koto Abdulrazaq, had promised to provide a good location where a new court would be relocated.

The one-storey building is housing the magistrate court which located on the ground floor and the high court which holds on the first floor of the building.

One of the court workers who spoke to our correspondent, said court documents and other materials were quickly moved out of the building while the furniture and chairs were moved upstairs as soon as the flood was noticed.