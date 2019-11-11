Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

As tensions and apprehension trail the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State, hoodlums suspected to be political hirelings of a leading party in the state have reportedly attacked the state secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), burning the property.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident was said have happened at the early hours of Monday, November 11.

An earlier attack on the SDP state secretariat, located close to the APC state secretariat opposite the Lokoja local government secretariat along Murtala Way, involved vandalism.

In that attack, the windows and doors of the secretariat were shattered, while banners, posters and other campaign materials at the Secretariat were destroyed.

Confirming the incident while speaking on phone with Daily Sun, the state chairman of the party, Mouktar Atima, pointed accusing fingers at the ruling party which he accused of “releasing their boys to unleash terror on our party.”

Atima said the development was a confirmation of the several threats received recently by the party’s candidate, Natasha Akpoti.

He said no amount of harrassment and destruction will deter the party and its governorship candidate from contesting and winning the Saturday, November 16, election; saying they remain undaunted, even as he appealed to party faithful not to be discouraged over the recent development.

In his reaction, APC campaign council spokeman Kingsley Fanwo dispelled the allegation that the hoodlums that burnt down the SDP secretariat were sponsored by the ruling party.

According to him, the party and its candidate are currently busy campaigning across the state and “has no time for irrelevant issues.”

When contacted, the state police commissioner, Hakeem Busari, said the police were already aware of the destruction and stressed that investigations have already commenced to bring the culprits to book.