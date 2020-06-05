Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to fish out the killers of eight police officers in that state.

The detectives have also been directed to find the criminals who attacked a commercial bank in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State and the Isanlu Police station.

Adamu, who gave the order in Abuja, also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, to as a matter of urgency assess and review the security architecture in the state to prevent a repeat of the incident.

He sympathized with the families of the police officers and others who lost their lives in the line of duty during the encounter, even as he called on the people of Isanlu community and the people of Kogi State to remain calm and help the police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on behalf of the IGP, reads:

‘The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrator has ordered a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State on 4th June 2020. The IGP while condemning the incident, has deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.

‘The IGP has also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, mni to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi State and environ so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the State. The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

‘The IGP condoles the families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives in the course of duty during the encounter with the hoodlums. He calls on the Isanlu Community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.’