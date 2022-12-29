From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the performance of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, saying he is impressed and proud of the governor.

The president who is on a working visit to Kogi state to inaugurate some legacy projects said he was not in doubt that Governor Yahaya Bello was one of the best-performing governors in the country.

“I am impressed by the performance of Governor Yahaya Bello, he has done very well in the area of security and projects execution in Kogi State,” the President stated.

“We are proud of him and we urged him to do more for the people and I am appealing to the people of Kogi state to support him so that he can achieve and deliver more dividends of democracy and achieve peace and development for the state”

President Buhari while inaugurating the 200-bed ultra-modern hospital in Okene assured the people of the state that the Ahaokuta steel company will soon come alive

“The significance of making Ajaokuta steel working again is enormous as it will generate over 500, 000 jobs for Nigerian youths and also generate high revenue for the state and the country in the tune of over 1.6 billion dollars annually.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that my administration will pursue the issue of Ajaokuta steel company to a logical conclusion before I leave office as president of Nigeria,” he assured

Earlier, in his welcome address, Governor Yahaya Bello thanked the president for the numerous supports he has given the state and said all the resources accruable to the state either as monthly allocations and internally generated revenue have been judiciously expended

He said among the projects to be commissioned by the president include Agassa-Upogoro-Benin road, the new Ohinoyi palace, the ultra-modern reference hospital, Okene and the Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara

Governor Bello said president Buhari will also commission some projects in Lokoja which include Ganaja flyover reputed to be the best in north central, the ultra-modern GYB model science school, Adankolo the Muhammadu Buhari square, among others.