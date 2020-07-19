Tony Osauzo, Benin

Indigenes of Kogi State resident in Edo State, have pledged to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the September 19 gubernatorial election.

HRH, Alhaji Bako Eberedelu Dogwo JP, and President General, Kogi State Indigenes in Diaspora, world-wide, announced this at the weekend at press conference in Benin City.

He said they have resolved to obey the directives of their governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who instructed them to vote for the Edo APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the APC.

Alhaji Dogwo disclosed that he has began mobilising and sensitising his people as the election approaches so as not to disappoint their state governor.

He said in the past, indigenes of Kogi domiciled in Edo have been participating in the electoral process with nothing to benefit but that because of governor Bello they have resolved to perform that Civic responsibility once again, adding that Kogi State indigenes in Edo were mobilising to give Bello a rousing welcome whenever he visits Edo as part of the APC campaign train.

“We have been directed by the governor of our state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to deliver all our votes to the APC and support its gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu come September 19 general election.

“We are indigenes of Kogi State domicile in Edo State. We spread across the 18 local government areas of the state with population of 34,000.

“We are players in all sectors of the economy in Edo contributing to its development by paying our taxes to further enhance economic development. Politically, we cast our votes in the state”, he said

Alhaji Dogwo also stressed that “though the Kogi State Indigenes domicile in Edo have been participating in the electoral process in the state, they have never benefited anything from previous administrations but because of our, governor, we have resolved to do it again.

“We have swung into action to carry the message to the rural areas where our people reside to sensitize them on the directives of our governor and I have no doubt that come September 19, we will deliver for APC in Edo”, he declared.

Similarly, a group, Northern Professionals platform, resident in Edo, has rallied support for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for the September 19 gubernatorial election.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Abdallah Tureta said “We Northern Professionals resident in Edo have resolved to throw our weight behind the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“We are assuring him of our collective support to ensure his victory at the polls in September”.

The statement commended the APC for appointing governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the Chairman of APC campaign Council for Edo election.

“Our resolve to back the APC candidate in Edo State gubernatorial election is in solidarity with governor Ganduje appointed as the chairman of the campaign council .

“We came to understand that the wisdom behind Ganduje’s appointment as the Chairman of the Campaign Council is to make sure that no opportunity is left unattended to win the election.

“His sophistication and skills in politics are acknowledged across board.

“We resolve to do this after our conviction that his leadership of the campaign council is an indication that APC is willing and ready to win the election.

“As somebody who has developed his state, both in human and infrastructure, Ganduje could also be a pillar in influencing the blueprint of how to move Edo State forward when our candidate wins.

‎The Northern Profeionlas said it is still fresh in their memories how President Muhammadu Buhari sometime last year, commended Governor Ganduje after becoming the best performing Governor for three consecutive months, as then rated by the APC Progressive Governors Forum.

“This among other things are what informed the decision of the APC to appoint Ganduje to chair this Campaign Council for Edo gubernatorial election.

“And we are sure that with our support and that of large chunk of Edo population, Ganduje is shouldering a sellable gubernatorial material.

“We challenge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to come forward and showcase the feats they achieved under their candidate.

“We understand that, it is because they don’t have anything to show, that is why they resolve to be attacking personalities wrongly.

“What we need is, what do you have to show to the world that these are your achievements?”, the statement said.

