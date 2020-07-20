Indigenes of Kogi State resident in Edo State, have pledged their support for the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Alhaji Bako Eberedelu Dogwo, and President General, Kogi State Indigenes in Diaspora, world-wide, announced this at the weekend at a press conference in Benin City.

He said they have resolved to obey the directives of their governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who instructed them to vote for the Edo APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the APC.

Alhaji Dogwo disclosed that he has begun mobilising and sensitising his people as the election approaches so as not to disappoint their state governor.

He said in the past, indigenes of Kogi domiciled in Edo have been participating in the electoral process with nothing to benefit but that because of Governor Bello, they have resolved to perform that Civic responsibility once again.

“We have been directed by the governor of our state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to deliver all our votes to the APC and support its gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu come September 19 governorship election.

“We are indigenes of Kogi State domiciled in Edo State. We spread across the 18 local government areas of the state with population of 34,000.

“We are players in all sectors of the economy in Edo contributing to its development by paying our taxes to further enhance economic development. Politically, we cast our votes in the state”, he said

Similarly, a group, Northern Professionals platform, resident in Edo, has rallied support for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Abdallah Tureta said “We Northern Professionals resident in Edo have resolved to throw our weight behind the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“We are assuring him of our collective support to ensure his victory at the polls in September”.

The statement commended the APC for appointing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the Chairman of APC campaign Council for Edo election.

“Our resolve to back the APC candidate in Edo State gubernatorial election is in solidarity with Governor Ganduje appointed as the chairman of the campaign council.”