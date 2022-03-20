From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has called on well to do Nigerians to emulate Ambassador Gabriel David Onoja’s humanitarian gesture in touching the lives of the less privileged positively.

The Chapel noted that Gabriel David Onoja through his Enemona Foundation had extended his humanitarian charity to students, the vulnerable, the poor, widows, physically challenged, children and organisations among others.

The Chairman of Kogi Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, Friday Idachaba made the call while speaking during the Civic Reception/Award Dinner organized by the chapel in recognition of Ambassador Gabriel David Onoja for his philanthropic feats in Kogi and beyond.

Idachaba who prayed for God’s guidance in support of Gabriel Onoja’s humanitarian services to his immediate community, assured that Correspondents of various national newspapers practicing in the state will give adequate publicity to his activities.

He maintained that it is good to give honour to whom it is due and charged his members not to relent in embracing developmental journalism such as charity work embarked upon by patriotic Nigerians like Ambassador Gabriel David Onoja.

The Chairman of Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh who also spoke at the event, commended Ambassador Gabriel David Onoja for his passion to come to the plights of the downtrodden.

He described the reward of giving especially to the less privileged as enormous and advised Nigerians to embrace generosity and love of one another.

Momoh-Jimoh then tasked working journalists in the state to play their complementary role of publicising the good works of some good spirited individuals like Ambassador Gabriel David Onoja which according to him would stimulate others to follow.

Responding, Ambassador Gabriel David Onoja appreciated the honour done him assuring that it will spur him to do more.

He expressed his readiness to continue to partner with the media in his humanitarian services to the needy in the society.