Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State workers have been thrown into mourning over the death of Fatimah Noah, a staff of Magistrate Court 11. She was said to have slumped and died over non-payment of salaries.

Kogi State government currently owes the judiciary workers who just suspended five months old strike, nine months salary arrears.

It was gathered that Mrs. Noah, a widow, popularly known as Mama Danlandi slumped and died around 8pm. on Thursday in her residence in Lokoja, from yet-to-be disclosed illness.

An account said she resumed work on Monday with her colleagues, as JUSUN called off the five-month old strike, after National Judicial Council (NJC) resolved the trade disputes between the judiciary and Kogi State government, and has been coming to office without any complaint of any form of medical complication.

According to her colleague, the late judiciary worker was seen on duty on Thursday without betraying any sign of sickness or any form of discomfort until she closed and left for home.

A family source said since her husband died years ago, the burden of family upkeep has been placed on her, but that the situation became compounded when her salary was not paid for almost a year.

“Mama Danladi who had not taken salaries for the past one year, and a widow with children in tertiary institutions, was said to have scouted for N20, 000 three days ago to address pressing need of one of her sons in the school but without success”, the source stressed.

While speaking to journalists, most of her colleagues at her workplace extolled her virtues of humour, noting that they have lost a rare gem whose dedication to work endeared her to the high and the low at her place of work.

The remains of the woman who was born on November 18, 1973 has been taken to Idah, her country home on Friday, and buried according to Islamic rites.