Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

THE Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello yesterday met Tawari community and promised to fish out the killers of residents even as casualty figure rises to 29.

Bello, who held a peace meeting at the Government House Lokoja, yesterday with the paramount rulers and people of the Tawari communities, called for calm. He said the government is working hard to restore permanent peace in the area.

According to him, casualty figures had risen to 29 persons as more deaths were discovered from other communities within the district.

Bello, who acknowledged the peaceful disposition of the Tawari people, said the attack took place when there was no provocation, stressing that his administration will leave no stone unturned to unravel those behind the dastard acts against the communities.

He noted that government, on receipt of distress call, acted proactively by drafting security personnel to secure the communities and to provide palliative measures for the people.

He added that his government would not fold its arms and watch bandits and terrorists unleash mayhem on his people, insisting that he will adopt security measures that will be mobile and effective to deal with any security challenge across the country.

He explained that the same methods that worked in Dekina, Bassa and Omala local government areas when they were attacked would be replicated in Tawari to bring lasting solution to insecurity of the area.

He promised to adopt community policing to complement the activities of the conventional police whom he said were being overwhelmed with inadequate manpower and lack of knowledge of the local communities.

He urged the traditional rulers, youth groups and opinion moulders in communities across the state to join hands with the government to ensure the success of the new security architecture to rid the state of criminals and people with predatory tendencies.

The governor, however, directed the youth leader and the critical stakeholders of the communities to furnish his office between 24 and 48 hours of the level of damage done to individuals for monetary compensation.

Earlier, the youth leader of the Tawari communities, which comprises of four villages, Mr Gabriel Ndazago, said the initial figure of 24 deaths were recorded in Towari village while five other bodies were picked up from three other communities making it 29 recorded deaths.

He appealed to the government to establish and strengthen the local vigilantes, which according to him, have the commitment and competence to deal with security infractions within their communities.

He lamented the frequent killings and kidnapping of Tawari people even in their homes and on the farms with consequences of payment of huge ransom and in some cases killing of the victims for failing to meet their demands. He added that the January 2, attack was the climax of the gruesome murders of his people.

The Aguma of Bassa and paramount ruler of Tawari, Alhaji Idris Alhassan Yusuf, appealed to the government to establish a permanent security outpost in the area, reconstruct the damaged infrastructures, open up roads to the villages and to provide adequate medicaments for the injured, who are receiving treatment in various hospitals and clinics within the area.