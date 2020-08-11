The Kogi Government has commended the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy for establishing an Information Technology Innovation Centre at Kogi State University (KSU).

Speaking to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday ahead of the virtual inauguration of the project by the minister, Dr Isah Pantami, the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the state had a robust plan for the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Fanwo said that Kogi Government was determined to deploy ICT in addressing developmental gaps.

“What the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has done is in line with our policy to radically provoke ICT revolution with a view to building a generation of young people who are ready to take the ICT world by storm.

“As a government, we have a roadmap to achieving our ICT goals, and Gov. Yahaya Bello is a tech-savvy governor, who believes Kogi should grow into ICT hub of the nation and also export ICT expertise.

“There is a resolution by the State Executive Council that our Printing Press should become a new platform to serve our purpose of digital economic drive and innovations.

“The establishment of the information technology innovation centre at the Kogi State University will therefore help our untiring drive at ensuring that we develop an incubation centre for hatching some of the best ICT eggs in the nearest future,” Fanwo said.

He further disclosed that the Emergency Communications Centre established by the Federal Ministry of Communications was also ready for inauguration.

According to Fanwo, the centre will be inaugurated in the next few weeks by both the minister of communications and digital economy and the state governor.

He said that the administration of Gov. Bello would continue to commit adequate resources and attention to the development of ICT.

”My ministry is working hard to ensure we key into the administration’s ICT dreams and projections. We have projects that are ongoing which will shock the world when completed.

“The Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System is a platform made possible by the governor through ICT to ensure citizens’ participation in governance.

”It will soon be completed and launched by the governor and we shall be inviting the minister to witness what Kogi is doing with ICT,” the commissioner said. (NAN)