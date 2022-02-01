From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Twenty one local government areas in Kogi have launched a medical outreach to provide free medical services to people in over 300 communities of the state.

The programme, according to Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Momodu Ozigi, was in response to a clarion call of Governor Yahaya Bello to local government areas to make their autonomy counts by delivering quality services to the grassroots.

He said: “We are pleased with the medical outreach undertaken by our local government areas. It’s a reflection of their understanding of the Governor Bello’s commitment to the wellbeing and wellness of his people.

“The governor, in 2016, granted full autonomy to local governments which enabled them to function and deliver quality services to their communities.

“It’s heartwarming to note that the autonomy is paying off as the councils are empowered and emboldened to render people-oriented services to their people.”

Ozigi said the outreach touched the ‘hard to reach’ places, creating an opportunity for the people to benefit from the government they elected.

“The local governments were able to penetrate the hard to reach places across the state. Even places that are so difficult to reach as a result of their terrain, were touched.

“Terrain is not an excuse so long as those living there are people of Kogi State. We didn’t complain about terrain when campaigning, so we shouldn’t complain when it is time to serve the people,” he said.

The commissioner commended the councils’ executive chairmen for fulfilling their campaign promises and aligning with the healthcare policy of the Governor Bello’s administration.

Auditor General for Local Government, Usman Ododo, said the signing into law of the Local Government Audit Bill has further strengthened accountability and probity at the third-tier of government in Kogi State.

He said: “Through the audit law, we have expressed our commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency at the local government level.

“In Kogi State, we do not wait for anti-graft agencies before we put in mechanisms for checking corruption. Our anti-graft efforts have made it possible for us to ensure the resources of the people work for them.”