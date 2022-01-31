From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Twenty-one Local Government Councils in Kogi State have launched an ambitious medical outreach that has provided free medical services to people in over 300 communities of the state.

The programme, according to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Momodu Ozigi, was in response to the clarion call of the Governor, Yahaya Bello, to LGAs to make their autonomy count by delivering quality services to the grassroots.

‘We are pleased with the medical outreach undertaken by our Local Government Areas. It’s a reflection of their understanding of Governor Bello’s commitment to the wellbeing and wellness of his people,’ he said.

‘The governor, in 2016, granted full autonomy to Local Government Councils which enabled them to function and deliver quality services to their communities.

‘It’s heartwarming to note that the autonomy is paying off as the Councils are empowered and emboldened to render people-oriented services to their people.’

Ozigi said the outreach touched the “hard to reach” places, creating an opportunity for the people to benefit from the government they elected.

‘The Local Government Councils were able to penetrate the hard to reach places across the state. Even places that are so difficult to reach as a result of their terrain were touched.

‘Terrain is not an excuse so long as those living there are people of Kogi State. We didn’t complain about terrain when campaigning, so we shouldn’t complain when it is time to serve the people.’

The Commissioner commended the Executive Chairmen of the LGAs for fulfilling their campaign promises and aligning with the healthcare policy of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.

The Kogi State Auditor General for Local Government, Alhaji Usman Ododo, in his submission, said the signing into law of the local government audit bill has further strengthened accountability and probity at the third-tier of government in Kogi State.

‘Through the local government audit law, we have expressed our unalloyed commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency at the local government level,’ he said.

‘In Kogi State, we do not wait for anti-graft agencies before we put in mechanisms for checking corruption. Our anti-graft efforts have made it possible for us to ensure the resources of the people work for them.’

The Team Lead of the Medical Consultancy Firm in charge of the outreach, Dr Anefu Okpotu Gabriel, explained that the outreach was a huge success.

‘We were able to do a lot of medical interventions as well as supply medical consumables to the rural communities,’ he said.

Meanwhile, some residents of the communities that benefitted from the outreach expressed gratitude to the government.

A resident of Agbaja in Lokoja Local Government Area, Mr Olumi Stephen, described what happened as “Government in action”.

‘In the past politicians only move around when they are looking for votes. But under the leadership of Governor Bello, they now move round to redeem campaign pledges. These are the things that make us know that those in power still remember the common man,’ he added.

‘Agbaja is not an easy place to visit because of our hilly terrain. But we feel so loved today as government has come to us to care for our people.’