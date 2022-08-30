From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A middle-aged man (name withheld) tricked his friend who had just bought a fairly-used Toyota Sienna car into a drinking spot on the pretext of celebrating the new purchase, whereupon he killed him and buried his copse at his residence to conceal his crime.

The incident was said to have occurred at Felele, Lokoja, when the suspect, a co-technician with the victim, identified as Kehinde Ajayi, on hearing that the friend had bought a car, urged him to ‘wash’ it for him, taking him to a drinking joint where he was drugged and later killed before he sold off the vehicle.

The incident occured on Sunday, July 24, on the outskirts of Lokoja.

The Toyota Sienna in question was ash coloured with registration number LSD 228 HJ.

A source told Daily Sun that the arrested killer, an air condition repairman, tricked the late Ajayi, at about 10 am, into celebrating the new car he just bought.

The source disclosed that Ajayi and others had gone out to celebrate and that was the last place the victim was seen. His family soon after reported that he was missing to the police.

Read also: Family of slain corps member demand justice

The suspect was said to have given useful information to authorities about what happened to the victim.

The source said that after killing him the suspect went away with the victim’s car.

After the suspect was arrested on Monday, he was said to have taken the policemen to his house where he allegedly buried the body of his victim.

Angry youths who were around when police recovered the body attacked the house of the suspect after the body was been exhumed.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah, confirmed the incident and said that the body of Kehinde Ajayi had been recovered while an investigation has commenced on those behind the killing.