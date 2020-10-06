Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Hundreds of people in Kogi State are likely to be rendered homeless as floods surge. Places currently affected are parts of Lokoja the state capital, Ganaja, Kotonkarf, Idah and Izji Local Government Areas.

In Lokoja, the floods have spread into some major roads, causing traffic gridlock, while others been completely cut off.

Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have been forced out of their quarters along Ganaja road, Lokoja as flood took over the official quarters.

It is noted that the flood is increasing on a daily basis, and nothing is done to save the situation by the state government, it might do more harm to the residents of Lokoja and environs.

The flood has also taken over the substantial parts of Nataco road, Old market to Kabawa area, as well as other major streets in the state capital

It is learnt that no one could access Ganaja village without using canoe or boat to cross the road, c a situation which has forced commuters to use alternative routes.