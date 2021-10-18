From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The traditional ruler of Iyara who is the Eleta Oluyara of Iyara, Oba Michael Ojo Olorundare has called on the Kogi State government to urgently carry out a comprehensive rehabilitation of Iyara township roads which he says is gradually turning to death traps.

The traditional ruler whole made the appeal over the weekend during the celebration of Iyara cultural day said it was appallingly disheartening that the ancient town which is the headquarters of ijumu local government area of the state can neither boast of any social amenities nor motorable roads.

While saying government presence at the ancient town was almost non-existent, he said most of the development efforts carried out in the town were purely through communal efforts and urged the Kogi state road maintenance agency to immediately fix the decapitated township roads to ease movement in the town.

Oba Olorundare also called on the state government and other appropriate federal government agencies to provide portable water to the community which he says is in dire need of portable drinkable water especially during the dry season.

I’m his welcome address, the national president of Iyara development association, Alh. Aliyu Badaki said the celebration of Iyara day was meant to showcase the diverse rich cultural heritage, tourist sites and traditional festivals to the outside world.

He said the occasion was also meant to raise funds for the development of the community and to give chieftaincy awards to distinguished sons and daughters of the town and personalities from outside the community who have directly or indirectly touched lives of the people.

According to the community leader, he said funds gathered in the past have been used to construct water projects, installed street lights, construct police post and construction of motor parks for the community, among others.

He said funds raised this year will be used to renovate some secondary and primary schools in the community which he described as eyesores stressing that the only industry of the community is education.

Badaki however called on the state government and we’ll meaning individuals to come to the aid of the community saying the infrastructure in most of the schools have collapsed while the learning facilities are

moribund.

In his short remarks, Senator Smart Adeyemi who is an Indegene of the community praised the communal efforts of the people and urged them to continue to live peacefully and support the Yahaya Bello administration.

He donated the sum of ₦5 million and provided 30 computer sets to be distributed to see secondary schools but instructed that 20 of the computer sets be made available to his Alma Mata, Anglican secondary school, Iyara.

The mother of the day, Mrs Folashade Joseph who is the MD/ CEO, NAIC donated ₦2.5 million with five motorcycle to the community while the chairman of the occasion, Michael Olobatoke donated the sum of ₦1 million.

Those given honourary chieftaincy titles include the president of Ijumu development union, CSP Kayode Olorunmaiye (retd) who is the chief security officer of Ajaokuta-steel company. He was given the title of Olugbofinro of iyara land , Mrs Yemisi Balogun as Yeye Bobaseye of Iyara land and the director iyara NOUN study centre, Dr Mrs J S Aina as Yeye Atuluse of Iyara land.

