From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A first class traditional ruler ,Adogu of Eganyi , Alhaji Mohamed Adembe and two pharmacists with a pastor and his wife were on Tuesday variously kidnapped in Kogi State

The traditional ruler was said to be abducted along Okene – Adogo road while the one of the pharmacist, Ganoyu Moses Ozimata who is the proprietor of Lifted pharmacy kabba was said to have been trailed to his house after closing from work and abducted at gun point.

The kidnapping of the Royal Father which was one out of many in recent time occurred barely three days after the kidnap of Pharmacist AbdulAzeez Obajimoh the Managing Director of AZECO Pharmaceutical company at Ozuwaya in Okene, Kogi State.

The abduction of the Pharmacist Obajimoh was said to be resisted by some youths in the neighbourhood which resorted to sporadic gunshots that killed one Habeeb Anda and injured two others before the kidnappers escaped with the man

Meanwhile, an eye witness account said Ozimata had left his shop located at Bolorunduro street kabba and and headed to his residence in Fehinti quarter unknown to him that he was been trailed by some hefty men in a golf three salon car.

Immediately, the gate of his residence was opened, the account said the men jumped into his jeep and pointed a gun to him with the aim of zooming away with him in his Sport utility vehicle but the vehicle hot trapped in the gutter.

However, they were said to have swiftly evacuated him into their own Salon golf where they escaped with him

However, a pastor and his wife whose names readily available were said to have been abducted along kotonkarfi- Abuja highway when they were traveling in their personal car on Tuesday afternoon.

A source who spoke to journalists on phone over the abduction of the royal father said he was alone in his car after leaving Okene town around 4pm on his way to Eganyi community, was abducted between Ebiya and Eganyi by the hoodlums

According to him , the kidnappers around 1 pm on Wednesday called the family of the monarch and demanded for a ransom of 30 million naira to enable him regain his freedom.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer , Kogi State Police Command Mr William Ayah said the Royal Father was kidnapped , but the police command has deployed special squad to trail the abductors.

He called on the general public to assist the police with useful information to enable security agents rescue the royal father.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that no ransom has so far been demanded by abductors of the two pharmacists , the pastor and his wife.

