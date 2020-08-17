Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Mr. Alfred Adewumi, has declared the agency’s readiness to ensure that drug traffickers and dealers have no hiding place in the state.

In a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Lokoja over the weekend, the NDLEA boss, noted that the command is set to strategically put a halt to the circulation of drugs within the state.

According to the statement, Mr. Adewumi attributed increase in crime rate to the high consumption of different kinds of drugs, especially among the youths across the state.

The NDLEA boss emphasized that actions of drug takers are immensely influenced by the negative effect of the substance, as this beclouds their sense of reasoning.

The agency, the statement maintained, plans random but systematic raid of identified high risk areas where these drugs are majorly circulated and abused with a view to apprehending the traffickers and dealers, dislodging the drug hot spots as well as sensitizing the youths in the identified communities of the need to abstain from illicit drugs.

The NDLEA boss commended the Kogi state government for the support it has given to the agency in carrying out its operations.

He, however, appealed for more support, especially in the area of operational vehicles, communication gadgets and logistic supports as it restrategizes to launch full scale war against illicit drug business and consumption in the state.