From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Acting Chairman of Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, Mallam Yusufu Abubakar has said that Kogi State now generates between ₦1 billion – N1.3 billion monthly totalling about N17.5 Billion annually as internal generated revenue.

The Acting Chairman while interacting with the Members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kogi NUJ in his office over the weekend, hinted that the Revenue Service also made tremendous progress in making tax payment easier.

Abubakar said the focus of the new management in the last six months was targeted at blocking all leakages in the system to make life easier for the numerous tax payers in the state.

The Acting Chairman gave an assurance that in the next three weeks, Kogi Revenue Service will introduce online innovation for the processing of tax payments and vehicle registration/renewal of particulars to avert cases of issuance of fake documents and sharp practices.

According to Abubakar “We are aiming at a situation where motor owners can access their particulars, register their vehicles and renew their papers through Kogi Revenue Service portal. They can even stay at their homes to carry out all these transactions Online. Most documents outside us are fake and not genuine” he explained.

He recalled that Kogi State Internal Revenue Service harmonization law 2017 passed into law in 2016 and became operational in 2017 is saddled with the sole responsibility of carrying out assessments, collection of taxes and reporting of taxes collected to the Executive Governor of the state.

The Acting Chairman said the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service with its headquarters in Lokoja has eleven other areas offices across the 21 local government areas of the state and staff strength of 600.

