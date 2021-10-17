From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed happiness that the state will be holding for the first time the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) holding between October 28 to 31 in Lokoja, the state capital.

In a press statement signed by the state council chairman, Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh, and made available to newsmen, the Kogi NUJ said the hosting of the media awards was an opportunity for media practitioners in the state to interface with visiting colleagues and exchange ideas.

The statement reads in part:

‘The Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of journalists on behalf of all members wish to sincerely welcome our esteemed professional colleagues from across the globe to Kogi state for the 29th edition of Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) holding between 28th to 31st October 2021.

‘The occasion, no doubt will provide ample opportunity for cross-fertilisation of ideas between the local journalists and the visiting colleagues from across the country and beyond.

‘We also seize this opportunity to heartily congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi state for securing the hosting right for the state.

‘It is no mean achievement that the state is hosting the 29th edition of the biggest media event in Africa during our time.

‘We call on people of the state to take advantage of the event to positively showcase our potentials and opportunities that abound in all the nooks and crannies of our dear state during the 3-day event.’

