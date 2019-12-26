Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has felicitated with the member representing Ikeja federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon James Abiodun Faleke, on the ocassion of his sixtieth birthday.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the council, Adeiza Momohjimoh, and its, secretary Ademu Seidu, Faleke was described as a consummate politician who has a penchant for helping the downtrodden in society.

The statement noted that though Faleke represents Ikeja federal constituency in Lagos State, he is still a household name in his native state of Kogi due to his concern for the people of the state.

The Union urged the politician to continue to render his selfless service to humanity and also prayed that he’d be enriched with good health, long life and wisdom as he strives to improve on the lives of the people of his constituency and Kogi State.