From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has expressed it’s deepest appreciation to Gov. Yahaya Bello for his timely release of N2.5m to offset the medical bills of the wife of the Vanguard reporter, Mrs Bolu Obahopo was involved in a ghastly motor accident.

A statement by the council chairman, Adeiza Momohjimoh and secretary, Ademu Seidu said that Mr. Bolu Obahopo the Vanguard reporter has confirmed the receipt of the sum of 2.5 million naira through the state commissioner for information and communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo.

It will be recalled that the the union’s bus conveying the family of Vanguard reporter to Benin was involved in an accident on Friday 5th November, 2021 and five members of Mr. Obahopo died and his wife critically injured.

The statement said the governor’s response followed an appeal made by the State NUJ Chairman at a Press Conference today ( Monday)urging the Gov Bello to come to the aid of the distressed family.

“His Excellency’s action today has further demonstrated the fact that he has the milk of human kindness in his vein.

“The money no doubt would provide huge relief to the family and also ease the pains of the victim”

The Kogi Council of NUJ therefore thanks Gov. Yahaya Bello for this wonderful support for the family of Mr Bolu Obahopo and by extension all working journalists in the state.

“We wish to reassure His Excellency of the Union’s unalloyed support and cooperation to him now and in the future

‘We also pray for the success of the surgery to be carried out on the Wife of the Vanguard Correspondent and thank all that have supported the family and the union since the unfortunate incident occurred.” the statement added.

