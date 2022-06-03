From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja A member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Kogi State Council and the publisher of Kogi Express community newspaper,Mr Abubakar Alimi, is dead. Abdulkabir Alimi, the son of the deceased who confirmed the death said his father died on Monday at the Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and buried in Abuja on Tuesday. Alimi, aged 61 died of a kidney related problem which seriously drained his finances. His doctor said he needed about #10 million to travel abroad for kidney transplant and his colleagues made spirited efforts for government and public spirited individuals to come to his aid before his death. He was a product of the then Kwara State College of Technology,now Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, where he obtained his Advance General Certificate in Education (GCE) in 1983 before he proceeded to the University of Jos where he graduated in Political science in the mid 80s. Besides making meaningful impact in Journalism, the deceased also held political appointments which include: Secretary, Yagba East Local Governnent Area of kogi state and Secretary of KOGROMA under the administration of Captain Idris Wada, among others. Reacting on his death the chairman of NUJ the state, Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh, described Alimi’s death as a rude shock and a big blow to the council and the practise of Journalism in the state. “It is most unfortunate that we could not support him,the way we wish, because all the efforts we made to garner support for him did not come his way. “We pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and his family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said Alimi is survived by a wife and children.