From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of journalists is to organise it’s 2021 press week with a lecture entitled” Electoral Act and future of democracy in Nigeria”

Addressing newsmen on Monday at the NUJ press centre, lokoja, the council chairman, Comrade Momoh- Jimoh Adeiza said the one week event has been reduced to a one day event owing to the death of one its members, Lucy Damian who was buried last week.

According to the NUJ boss, the event which will take place on Saturday September 4 will attract various personalities including senator Kabiru Gaya , the senate committee chairman on INEC who will deliver a key note address at the event.

He said Prof John Alabi of the Kogi State University will also deliver a paper at the event while member representing Yagba federal constituency at the National Assembly , Leke Abejide will chair the occasion.

Adeiza said the occasion will also be used to give award of excellence to some distinguished personalities who have variously contributed to the development of the state.

Those to be honoured , he said include Senator Kabiru Gaya who will be given the award of Star of democracy and Leke Abejide for his educational development especially for his continued payment of WAEC/ NECO fees for all graduating students in his constituency.

Others, he said include the state commissioner of works for his infrastructural development , Dr Peter Tukura, a banker for his community development and David Aiyedogbon , proprietor of Chavid hotels for his philanthropy.

The NUJ boss said the theme of the lecture was chosen long before the passage of the Electoral Act stressing that NUJ was deeply worried over the way Elections were being conducted in the country and stressed that at the end of the lecture, political actors and the general public would have been educated on the need to embrace a peaceful , free and fair elections.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.