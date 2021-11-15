From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on the Kogi State Government and other public-spirited individuals to urgently come to the aid of Mrs Boluwaji Obahopo, the wife of the Kogi State correspondent of the Vanguard Newspaper, who lost five of his family members in an auto crash, with his wife in a critical condition.

The accident occurred on Friday, November 5, along the Kabba-Okene highway, when a bus conveying the NUJ correspondent’s family members to a wedding ceremony in Benin City had a tyre burst, causing the vehicle to somersault multiple times, killing five passengers instantly.

Mrs Obahopo sustained internal injuries in the back, neck and chest areas, while her four-year-old son sustained fatal head injuries.

According to the NUJ, she has been taken to four different hospitals, according to the NUJ, and is need of urgent surgery to correct her dislocated vertebra resting on her spinal cord, and to correct further damage to her body before a physiotherapy process can occur.

Addressing the media on Monday, council chairman Momoh Jimoh Adeiza said the victim is now in a critical state and needs a total of ₦5 million for surgery and post-surgery treatment.

The NUJ boss, who expressed sadness that close to two weeks after the incident Vanguard management has done nothing, urged them to emulate The Sun Newspaper management who within 24 hours paid the medical bills of its correspondent who was shot last year during the #EndSARS riots.

‘It is on this note that the Union is calling on government and other public-spirited individuals to please come to the aid of this distressed family by way of financial assistance,’ Mr Adeiza stated.

‘Donations can please be channelled into this account: Acct Name: Boluwaji Obahopo, Bank Name: UBA, Acct Number: 2034447686.

‘We want to passionately appeal to the Kogi State government and by extension, Governor Yahaya Bello to please come to the aid of this journalist who for over a decade now been reporting the activities of Kogi State.

‘The recent unfortunate happenings to journalists in the country have brought to the fore the need for insurance cover for journalists and members of their immediate families.

‘The National Assembly should as a matter of urgency, come up with laws that will ensure that journalists get insurance cover that will be able to take care of their families in the event that they suffer permanent disability in the course of their duty.

‘Proprietors of media houses are also called upon to make the welfare of their staff top priority through prompt payment of salaries, provision of health insurance and other incentives needed for them to function well. Enough of the pauperization of journalists in this country. We must not be cap in hand begging for alms for any reason.

‘The NUJ Kogi State council also wish to join the national Secretariat and other councils to condemn in strongest terms the controversial circumstances surrounding the death of Henry Tordue Salem, Vanguard House of Representatives correspondent who went missing for days and was later found dead. It is our hope that the security agencies do more investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his unfortunate death,’ he added

