From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

THE organised labour in Kogi state has applauded Governor Yahaya Bello for approving the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage in Kogi State

The state chairman of NLC, Comrade Onuh Edoka gave the commendations while speaking at the State Executive Committee meeting in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said “thissingular action of the State government has put smiles on the faces of the leadership of the organised labour, the workforce and the entire citizens of the state who will benefit from the ripple effects of improved pay package of workers.”

He also announced the suspension the proposed strike action earlier called over the non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage by the state government.

Recall that the organized labour in the state, last Saturday, issued a fresh seven-day ultimatum to the Kogi State Government urging them to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage or it will embark on an indefinite strike.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He appreciated Governor Bello for following the part of honour, adding that, the government has lifted the state from the list of states that are yet to implement the new minimum wage.

Edoka explained that the implementation of the new minimum wage will add value to the lives of Kogi workers.

According to him, the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30,000 will be implemented fully for grade levels 01 to 06, while the percentage of the consequential adjustment for grade levels 07 to 17 will be partial implementation pending the time the economy of the state improves.

“On the issues of cash backing for all promotion, payment of leave bonuses and annual increments, it was also agreed that the government will compute the financial implications in order to work out modalities for implementation.

“The agreed state salary structure for the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30,000 and its consequential adjustment covers both State and Local Government workers. For the purpose of resolving the issues of payment of salary, it was further agreed that the ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Trade Unions at the Local level must initiate further discussions to ensure that the issues are amicably and genuinely resolved,” he said.