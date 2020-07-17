Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The paramount ruler of ijumu kingdom and the Olujumu of ijumu, Oba William Ayeni has expressed deep grief over the death of the first female helicopter combat pilot, Miss Tolulope Arotile saying the death was one too many.

The Olujumu who spoke exclusively on phone with The Sun said the iffe community where the late pilot hail from and the “ijumu kingdom are still very devastated over the sudden death and are mourning the late pilot.”

The monarch said, Tolulope brief colourful career in the Airforce not only gave pride to her family and people in his kingdom but onto Kogi state and Nigeria in general

According to him, Tolulope brave professional exploits in areas considered to be male dominated has shown that there’s hope for the youths in the country and that they could attain to any level in life as far as they are determined.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Oba commisserated with the parents of the deceased and pray that God should put an end to untimely deaths in the society.

He expressed the willingness of his kingdom to participate actively in the burial ceremony of the deceased and called on the Federal government to immortalize the late combat pilot.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State House of Assembly Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Tolulope Arotile in their lokoja residence.

The condolence visit was led by Hon Olusola Kilani who is the member representing ijumu state constituency where the late pilot hailed from.

The Assembly who prayed for the reposed of the soul of the deceased took time to preach to the parents to take the death of the young pilot in good faith as good Christians who believe in the resurrection of the saints