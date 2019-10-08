The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from playing the ethnic card ahead of the Nov. 16 Governorship Election in Kogi State.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, gave the warning in a statement in Lokoja, saying the divisive politics on the basis of ethnicity would not in any way take the APC too far.

Ologbondiyan said that the APC should get ready to face the electoral consequences of the serious issues of poor governance it foisted on the people of Kogi State since 2016.

He urged the electorate to remain firm and resolute in their standing with the PDP candidate, Musa Wada, “in the collective quest to rescue the state from anti-people forces.”

The PDP also warned against the recourse to violence by Governor Yahaya Bello, the APC and its supporters.

“The ongoing attempts by the APC to ethnicise the Nov.16 governorship election is dead on arrival.

“Bello should get ready for his electoral defeat as he has an empty score card despite the over N700 billion he collected on behalf of the Kogi people from federation account, internally generated revenue, bailout funds, ecological funds, infrastructural development funds and others.”

Ologbondiyan described the APC administration under Bello as a complete failure and an embarrassment to the indigenes who are known in the country and beyond for their integrity and industry in all areas of human endeavours.