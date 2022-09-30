From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abubakar Idris has condoled with the families of victims of fuel tanker explosion penultimate Wednesday in Ankpa, headquarters of Ankpa local government area of the State.

The ancient town of Ankpa in kogi state was thrown into mourning on Wednesday evening as 20 persons were said to have been burnt to death when a tanker with full load of PMS, (petrol) lost contrrol due to break failure and fell on the bridge of maboro river in Ankpa town.

The incident was said to have occurred around 3.30pm on the fateful day.

A statement by the media office of the PDP chieftain, said Abubakar Idris expressed sadness over the ugly incident and condoled with the families of the deceased ones.

“It was indeed a sad incident, and I wish to condole with the families of those innocent persons who lost their lives to the accident.

“May Allah in His infinite mercy grant their souls eternal rest, and give the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable lost.

“I therefore call on tanker drivers Associations and other relevant authorities to put necessary measures in place to avoid further reoccurrence of this type of ugly and painful incidents .

“It has also become imperative to call on the people of Ankpa and its adjoining communities to always try to avoid crowded areas along the road to prevent further unexpected ugly accident.

“The Kogi State Police Command in particular must work hand in hand with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the State a safe and secure place for its citizenry.

“The relevant police departments must as a matter of urgency commence investigations into the accident to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the accident”. Abubakar Idris said.