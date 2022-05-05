100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A Chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim has felicitated with Alhaji Dr. Muhammadu Kabir Maikarfi III, the Maigari Of Lokoja on the occasion of his 30th anniversary on the throne.

Alhaji Ibrahim also felicitated with the Member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency, Hon. Shaba Ibrahim, on the occasion of his birthday.

“You are a leader and a reservoir of knowledge. On this 30th anniversary of yours, Your Royal Highness, I felicitate with you and I wish you many more years on the throne.

“May Allah continue to endue you with more wisdom and health to continue on the throne. Long may you reign. Amin. Happy 30th anniversary, Your Royal Highness,” Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim said in the felicitation message to the Maigari of Lokoja.

“Happy birthday to you my friend and fellow party man.

“On this birthday of yours I wish you more of Allah’s blessings. Amin,” Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim noted in the birthday message to Hon. Shaba Ibrahim.

The messages were made available to Journalists by Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim media office.

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna