From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, has mourned the death of four traders killed by gunmen suspected to be terrorists at Ofeapo, along Idrisu-Bagana Road in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The terrorists were said to have attacked the traders returning from Bagana market at about 9 pm penultimate Thursday.

The traders were travelling in a motorbike popular known as Keke NAPEP when the gunmen opened fire on them at a close range, killing four on the spot, while the two survivors were taken to a nearby medical facility.

In a statement by his Media Office, Alhaji Idris described the killing as one too many for a community that has been under seizure for more than a decade.

“I, therefore, call on Governor Yahaya Bello to take over the security architecture in the community and boost the efforts by his officials in the Local Government to stop the carnage.

The PDP chieftain condemned the dastardly act and prayed to God to give the families of the victims fortitude to bear the loss.

“This killing has taken the peace process back, at a time when all hands have been on deck for the safe return of the Internally Displaced Placed Persons (IDPs) to their homes,” Alhaji Abubakar Idris said.