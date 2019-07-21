Mr Sam Uhuotu has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi.

A statement issued by the party in Lokoja on Sunday said that Uhuotu scored 1, 478 votes to defeat another contestant, Mr Mohammed Omuya who scored 270 votes.

Mr Bode Ogunmola who signed the statement said that he also retained his position as the Publicity Secretary of the party by polling 983 votes to defeat his rival, Mr David Itopa who scored 27 votes.

He said that he and all other officers were elected during the state Congress of the party held in Lokoja on July 20.

According to the statement, Mr Sam Abenemi was elected the state Vice Chairman while Mrs Margaret Orebiyi was elected the state Woman Leader.

Others officers elected are Mr Farouk Idris, Secretary, Mr Samuel Mark -John, Legal Adviser, Mr Alfred Bello, Treasurer, Mr Paul Oludoyi, Auditor, Mr Christopher Ojocheneje, Organising Secretary while Mr Stephen Onoji is the new Youth Leader.

Ogunmola commended delegates to the congress for their peaceful conduct, saying that the new officers will not betray the confidence and trust reposed in them.

He called on all party members to join hand with the new executive council to secure victory for the party during the Nov. 16 governorship election. (NAN)