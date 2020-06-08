Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A front line political figure in Kogi State and a People’s Democratic Party governorship aspirant in the last governorship election, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has lost her father.

The deceased, Mr Gabriel James Adejoh a Retired commissioner of police and a community leader died on Sunday 7th June, 2020 after a brief illness.

An Igala by tribe from Ayingba, Dekina local government of Kogi state, Adejoh was born in April 1946 into the Ataja family by late Chief Moses Adejoh Ataja and Mrs Oja Omata Adejoh.

He Attended Alade Grammer school, Benue State, attended Several police training schools both in Nigeria and abroad and capped it with a Bachelor’s degree from University of lagos.

He joined the police in october 1969 and rose to the rank of commissioner of police before retiring honourably.

He was Commissioner of Police force sec,Abuja, commissioner of police, Akwa-Ibom State and Commissioner of police Niger state. Deputy commissioner of police Abia State.

He was police PRO in the then Bendel state during the dreaded robbery king pin , Lawrence Anenih.

Adejoh before his death, was an ardent follower of Jesus Christ and an Elder with the Living Faith church ( winners chapel)lokoja.

Princess Iye who was devastated by the his sudden death, described her dad as an Excellent police man and core disciplinarian who gave the best of education to his children

“His words always to us as children is never to be in a hurry, do the best to make Nigeria great, love God, forgive always, work hard and stay out of crime and trouble”

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Caroline Chibi Adejoh and many children while the burial ceremony will be announced by the family later.