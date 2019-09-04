Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

There was an upheaval at last night’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Kogi State at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium as a volley of bullets flew freely with many aspirants, delegates and journalists running for cover in different directions.

The election had ended peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at about 23:00 pm and counting of results started almost immediately until about 1.50am when gunshots rang out from nowhere, with the whole arena filled with smoke.

As at the time of writing this report, it was not clear whether there was any casualty but many people were injured as journalists and others had to pass through a tunnel to escape into the bush to avoid being killed.

It was also not clear who had been declared a winner, but the race was clearly between, the younger brother of Capt Idris Wada, Engineer Wada and son of the former governor, Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, who were running neck and neck from the votes for far counted.

Over 2,500 delegates from across the 21 local government areas had participated in the exercise to elect the flag bearer of the party for the November 16 governorship election.

The accreditation of the delegates was followed by five minutes address of the delegates by the candidates before the commencement of voting.

Those who contested the election included former governor, Capt Idris Wada; his younger brother, Musa Wada; son of former Governor Ibrahim Idris, Abubakar Idris and Senator

Dino Melaye. Others who were in contention were Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, Joe Erico Ameh and Victor Adoji. Four other aspirants earlier cleared for the primaries reportedly stepped down from the race, Monday night.

The delegates’ congress was scored highly in the planning and organisation.

The delegates had their passport photographs affixed to their tags.

Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State alongside five others presided at the congress.