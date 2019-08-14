Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the hierarchy of the Army, Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to speak out on the abduction of its chairman in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, Musa Adelabu, by gunmen .

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, expressed concern that three days after Adelabu’s abductors reportedly told his family members that they were “acting on orders from above” his whereabouts is still unknown.

The opposition party expressed dismay that in spite its outcry and that of family members of the abducted Okene PDP chairman, the security agencies were yet to speak out on the issue.

“Already, there is an ominous tension in Kogi state following intelligence reports filtering into the public domain that our LG Chairman is being tortured by his captors in a secret facility where his life is now in great danger.

“Such provocative situation is capable of sparking off serious crisis in Kogi state, which location as gateway and convergence state, means a lot of dire consequences for our nation, in the event of any disturbances in the area.

“It is therefore completely unacceptable that the security high command is not forthcoming with concrete statement or decisive action to secure his release despite calls by our party and the people of Kogi state,” the PDP stated.